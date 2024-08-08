Richard S. Lochen, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $43,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,864.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFIS opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFIS shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

