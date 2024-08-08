Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Richardson Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 0.6 %

RELL stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Articles

