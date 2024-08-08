Rightmove’s (RMV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.70).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 508 ($6.49) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 555.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.70 ($5.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603 ($7.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

