Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $13.48. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 14,186,201 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Barclays boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

