Robert G. Jr. Spignesi Acquires 50,000 Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,809.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of RPID opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 224.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

