Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,515 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,515 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $37,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,391,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,228,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HGTY opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

