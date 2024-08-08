Robert Strobo Sells 29,690 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Strobo sold 29,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $134,792.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,541.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Paysign Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.97.
Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.
