Robert W. Baird Downgrades Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) to Neutral

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

VSTS opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Vestis has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vestis news, Director Williams Ena Koschel purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,093.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 339,824 shares of company stock worth $4,155,361.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $302,586,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $48,292,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

