Rochel Soffer Acquires 11,728 Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rochel Soffer purchased 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,726.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rochel Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Rochel Soffer purchased 12,500 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $83,125.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Rochel Soffer purchased 14,095 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $83,019.55.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.