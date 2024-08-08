Rochel Soffer Buys 12,500 Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rochel Soffer bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,603.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rochel Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Rochel Soffer acquired 14,095 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $83,019.55.

On Thursday, July 25th, Rochel Soffer acquired 11,728 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,726.08.

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

