Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.67.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $249.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.27 and its 200 day moving average is $274.58. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.