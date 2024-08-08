Roshan Mendis Acquires 19,230 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SABR stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

