Roth Capital Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Hudson Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $366.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 93,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

