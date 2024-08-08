Rotork plc (ROR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 on September 23rd

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rotork Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 316.80 ($4.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 363 ($4.64). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,496.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.83) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

