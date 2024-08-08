Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $175.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.25.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $152.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.08. GoDaddy has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $439,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,084,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,084,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,566. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

