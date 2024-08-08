Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $10.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOVA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $16.78.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.