Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 78,593 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 78,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $751,349.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,404 shares in the company, valued at $18,970,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $412,269.64.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 2.1 %

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 72,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.