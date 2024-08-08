Ryanair Holdings plc Announces Variable Dividend of $0.69 (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.692 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $97.80 on Thursday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryanair

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.