Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,643 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,140.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,826,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,444.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,400 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $5,580.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,344 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $94,351.36.

On Thursday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,352 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $136,393.76.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $32.82.

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $225,149.76.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GNT stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $5.72.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 274.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,885 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.