Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 2,541 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,074,117 shares in the company, valued at $26,129,994.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,710.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,356 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $413,109.72.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $157,680.48.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $400,073.12.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

