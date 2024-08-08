Sabby Management, Llc Purchases 40,349 Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc bought 40,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $78,277.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 517,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,710.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 74,574 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,978.94.
Volcon Price Performance
VLCN stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Volcon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14,598.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Volcon at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Volcon
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
