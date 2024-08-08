Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM) Trading 12.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.15). Approximately 5,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 704% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.71).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 8.56 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $4.50. Samuel Heath & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,529.41%.

Get Samuel Heath & Sons alerts:

Samuel Heath & Sons Trading Up 12.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.22 million and a P/E ratio of 953.68.

About Samuel Heath & Sons

Samuel Heath & Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and marketing of various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. It offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.