Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.56

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.56 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Samuel Heath & Sons Trading Up 12.1 %
Shares of LON HSM opened at GBX 325 ($4.15) on Thursday. Samuel Heath & Sons has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 430 ($5.50). The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.22 million and a PE ratio of 955.88.
Samuel Heath & Sons Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Samuel Heath & Sons
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.