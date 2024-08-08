Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.56

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.56 ($0.11) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Samuel Heath & Sons Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of LON HSM opened at GBX 325 ($4.15) on Thursday. Samuel Heath & Sons has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 430 ($5.50). The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.22 million and a PE ratio of 955.88.

Samuel Heath & Sons Company Profile

Samuel Heath & Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and marketing of various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. It offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

