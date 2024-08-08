Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $24.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.47.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

