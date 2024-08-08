Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at Barclays

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $226.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average is $131.37. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

