Sath Shukla Sells 17,641 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) CEO Sath Shukla sold 17,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $23,109.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,071.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sath Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Sath Shukla sold 14,800 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $19,536.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Spero Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 309,262 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

