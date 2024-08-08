Satish Mehta Sells 2,894 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Chewy Stock Performance
NYSE CHWY opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
