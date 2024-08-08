Satish Mehta Sells 2,894 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after buying an additional 1,336,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 875,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,223,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Chewy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

