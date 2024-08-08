Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Get Schneider National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Down 2.3 %

Schneider National stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Schneider National by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.