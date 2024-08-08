Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $75.53 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.