Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 0.7 %

STNG opened at $73.65 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,912.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7,942.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.