Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of SHIP opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.61. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHIP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

