Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.
Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SHIP opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.61. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on SHIP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
