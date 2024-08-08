Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 2.5 %

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.