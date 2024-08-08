Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FIS opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

