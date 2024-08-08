Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,885,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 964,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.