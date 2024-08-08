Shalini Govil-Pai Acquires 6,500 Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Shalini Govil-Pai purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £34,450 ($44,025.56).
YouGov stock opened at GBX 548 ($7.00) on Thursday. YouGov plc has a 52 week low of GBX 402.63 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,240 ($15.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 578.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 872.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £634.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of research firms have recently commented on YOU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.34) to GBX 810 ($10.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
