ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 179,000 shares.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$226.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.16.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

