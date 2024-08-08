Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NYSE:TDW opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.20. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tidewater news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $103,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $103,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $18,295,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,605,441.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,909 shares of company stock worth $54,277,485. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

