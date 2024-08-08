Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.00) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Capita alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capita

Capita Stock Up 6.6 %

About Capita

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 17.95 ($0.23) on Wednesday. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £303.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.80, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.82.

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.