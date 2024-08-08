Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.00) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Capita Stock Up 6.6 %
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
