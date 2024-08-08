Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TrueBlue in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TBI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBI

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.