Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $574.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

