Sigma Lithium (SGML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. On average, analysts expect Sigma Lithium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 1.6 %

SGML opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.