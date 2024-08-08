Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.314554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Silvercorp Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.