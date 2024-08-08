SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 8.9%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 4,098,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,970,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.26.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.