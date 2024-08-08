Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.76. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 129.91% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Similarweb will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Similarweb by 3,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,344,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

