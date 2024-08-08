SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Director Fred M. Diaz Sells 878 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $130.00 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average is $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,279.9% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

