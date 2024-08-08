Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $74.45, but opened at $80.00. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 73,241 shares traded.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

