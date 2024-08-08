Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$33.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$34.77 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.98.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.