SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.