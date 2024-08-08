SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.52.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.