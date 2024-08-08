Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells $229,628.09 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $229,628.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristen Yen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 174.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

